Logitech G733 - Higher bitrate and audio format compatibility

I bought G733, few days ago, and I can see, that the default audio format maxed is 16 bit, 48000 Hz (CD Quality).

I use VoiceMeeter, to modify the audio output, that can increase the bitrate and format, up to 192000 Hz 24 bit, as you know.

However, I want to be sure, that doing so has no risk, to wear off, or damage the headset. Can someone be assertive, that it is, or it is not.