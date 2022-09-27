Logitech G604 Lightspeed Mouse -$35@ Bestbuy

Updated link - $35 as of 12/20
Best Buy link
Got it a few years ago for 70, 30 off from 100usd.
OK mouse, not a fan of the rubber mid section.
Nice having a WIFI dongle and BT with a top facing button to switch between devices, but newer mice now support 3.
Had the G700 before it got stolen alone with my tech bag and loved it. Shame they're 200usd used and 450 new for the G700s.Got it a few days and it's not bad. Lightspeed is good - I moved the dongle to the closest port on my PC after having a little bit of a freezing(loss of signal) - which is sad to say that the original position was not very far away. New spot has worked fine with no hiccups since.
Considering I just bought a whole new lineup of AA Eneloops, and a charger base for them - this should be convenient enough to switch out the battery when it's time. Upwards of 250 hours battery time is doable for me.
Not too much of a fan with all of the side gaming buttons. I wish they were higher so my thumb doesn't rest against them. Or better yet, wish there were just the usual two buttons as I don't see myself using the rest anyways. I disabled the remaining ones.
Not a bad mouse for the $48 I paid. Durable enough, and I love the free scroll lock/unlock feature. Don't think I'll ever buy a mouse without it. It's just that good.
If only those MMO buttons weren't there, it be a lot better.
I absolutely love my G502, and I would jump on the wireless variant, but I don't see myself wanting to spend $129 for it.
Hopefully BF this year has one or two on a mega sale - until then, this mouse and the regular G502 will suffice.
Picked up the Newegg one. Can't wait to get my paw on it... I've got a wired MX518 new model... I think I'll like the form of this G604 and wireless.Close to OP price at Amazon.
Amazon link
Newegg has it cheaper.
Newegg link