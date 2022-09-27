Logitech G604 Lightspeed Mouse -$35@ Bestbuy

Got it a few days and it's not bad. Lightspeed is good - I moved the dongle to the closest port on my PC after having a little bit of a freezing(loss of signal) - which is sad to say that the original position was not very far away. New spot has worked fine with no hiccups since.



Considering I just bought a whole new lineup of AA Eneloops, and a charger base for them - this should be convenient enough to switch out the battery when it's time. Upwards of 250 hours battery time is doable for me.



Not too much of a fan with all of the side gaming buttons. I wish they were higher so my thumb doesn't rest against them. Or better yet, wish there were just the usual two buttons as I don't see myself using the rest anyways. I disabled the remaining ones.



Not a bad mouse for the $48 I paid. Durable enough, and I love the free scroll lock/unlock feature. Don't think I'll ever buy a mouse without it. It's just that good.



If only those MMO buttons weren't there, it be a lot better.



I absolutely love my G502, and I would jump on the wireless variant, but I don't see myself wanting to spend $129 for it.



Hopefully BF this year has one or two on a mega sale - until then, this mouse and the regular G502 will suffice.