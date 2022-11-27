Logitech G604 for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 19,955
Logitech G604 is down to $39.99 again. I have a few of these mice and really like them. I use them for desktop and gaming use.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...dpi-hero-sensor-black/6372599.p?skuId=6372599
https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-LIGHTSPEED-programmable-connectivity-hyper-fast/dp/B07QN369XX
