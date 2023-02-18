Logitech G600 MMO Mouse -$34.99

E

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
6,123
Looks like the Logitech G600 is again on a multi-store wide sale for $34.99

I have the G602 and it's wireless, but the buttons appearing bigger on the 600 and this being wired - some of you may favor it over the 602 variant.

Pick your choice -

Logitech Website -$34.99

Best Buy Website - $34.99

Amazon Website - $34.99
 
