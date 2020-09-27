Logitech G510s $400?! Replacement?

Westwood Arrakis
Popped the spacebar off the keyboard tonight to clean it out. snapped the little plastic tab that holds the metal bar in. now the spacebar only works if I hit it dead nuts in the center. looking for a replacement, and this keyboard is $400 now?! I looked up my order from 2015 and it was $93.
Suggestions for a replacement? I need macro keys and prefer the LCD screen if I can.
