Logitech G510s $400?! Replacement?

Westwood Arrakis

Westwood Arrakis

Nov 17, 2012
3,328
Popped the spacebar off the keyboard tonight to clean it out. snapped the little plastic tab that holds the metal bar in. now the spacebar only works if I hit it dead nuts in the center. looking for a replacement, and this keyboard is $400 now?! I looked up my order from 2015 and it was $93.

Suggestions for a replacement? I need macro keys and prefer the LCD screen if I can.
 
