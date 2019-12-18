Logitech G502 SE Hero - $29.99 @ Amazon and BB

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019.
Best deal I've seen so far. Was $35 not too long ago.
Best Buy
Amazon
$30 on Newegg
Just can't get a better mouse for the price.
Thanks. In for one.
I picked mine up at $35 not too long ago and I'm very happy with it.
Got this one about a month ago for $50. =/
Decent mouse. I don't really care for the buttons by the left click button. I just disable them.
Does the scroll wheel not have a rubber coating? Does your finger slip on the wheel..... never had a mouse without the wheel being coated.
Its ridged in a way that is easy to use. I've never had an issue with it slipping and I've used like 5.
Honestly, the scroll wheel is my least liked part of this mouse. After using a Mionix Naos for so long, this scroll wheel is definitely subpar in feel. The way it works is perfect, at least.
Although I DO love the free scroll that you can activate.
That's a really good deal and a good mouse. I'm using its wireless cousin and absolutely love it.
They're a bit out of the way.
I ended up using them for Copy/Paste, which makes their out of the way ness absolutely perfect and its silly how much i've enjoyed being able to copy/paste from a mouse button instead of a constant ctrl+c Ctrl+v.
I copy/paste way too much in my daily life.
Beat re-typing it any day though!
I don't love those either. They're a little awkward to use. I set mine to both be the same key so it doesn't matter which one I end up hitting.
I use them for grenades in most shooters. Something I'm not using all of the time but is still readily available.
G will always be for grenades. I have TFC to thank for that. heh
These seem to be $5 cheaper ($24.99) in retail BB stores, but YMMV.