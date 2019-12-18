Logitech G502 SE Hero - $29.99 @ Amazon and BB

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019.

  Dec 17, 2019
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019
    Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    DooLocsta

    DooLocsta

    DooLocsta, Dec 17, 2019
    DooLocsta, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen

    Just can't get a better mouse for the price.
     
    Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019
    Eshelmen, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    vegeta535

    vegeta535

    Thanks. In for one.
     
    vegeta535, Dec 17, 2019
    vegeta535, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl

    TheSlySyl

    I picked mine up at $35 not too long ago and I'm very happy with it.
     
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    Westwood Arrakis

    Westwood Arrakis

    Got this one about a month ago for $50. =/

    Decent mouse. I don't really care for the buttons by the left click button. I just disable them.
     
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 17, 2019
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    Carmmond

    Carmmond

    Does the scroll wheel not have a rubber coating? Does your finger slip on the wheel..... never had a mouse without the wheel being coated.
     
    Carmmond, Dec 17, 2019
    Carmmond, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    AltTabbins

    AltTabbins

    Its ridged in a way that is easy to use. I've never had an issue with it slipping and I've used like 5.
     
    AltTabbins, Dec 17, 2019
    AltTabbins, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl

    TheSlySyl

    Honestly, the scroll wheel is my least liked part of this mouse. After using a Mionix Naos for so long, this scroll wheel is definitely subpar in feel. The way it works is perfect, at least.
    Although I DO love the free scroll that you can activate.
     
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    Domingo

    Domingo

    That's a really good deal and a good mouse. I'm using its wireless cousin and absolutely love it.
     
    Domingo, Dec 17, 2019
    Domingo, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl

    TheSlySyl

    They're a bit out of the way.

    I ended up using them for Copy/Paste, which makes their out of the way ness absolutely perfect and its silly how much i've enjoyed being able to copy/paste from a mouse button instead of a constant ctrl+c Ctrl+v.
    I copy/paste way too much in my daily life.
     
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
    TheSlySyl, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 17, 2019
    SamirD

    SamirD

    Beat re-typing it any day though! :D
     
    SamirD, Dec 17, 2019
    SamirD, Dec 17, 2019
  Dec 18, 2019
    Domingo

    Domingo

    I don't love those either. They're a little awkward to use. I set mine to both be the same key so it doesn't matter which one I end up hitting.
    I use them for grenades in most shooters. Something I'm not using all of the time but is still readily available.
     
    Domingo, Dec 18, 2019
    Domingo, Dec 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM
  Dec 18, 2019
    Westwood Arrakis

    Westwood Arrakis

    G will always be for grenades. I have TFC to thank for that. heh
     
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 18, 2019
    Westwood Arrakis, Dec 18, 2019 at 9:53 AM
  Dec 24, 2019
    Erebus

    Erebus

    These seem to be $5 cheaper ($24.99) in retail BB stores, but YMMV.
     
    Erebus, Dec 24, 2019
    Erebus, Dec 24, 2019 at 10:29 AM
