Logitech g27 and g29

I bought a g27 as i am really getting into ets2 right now and needed a better wheel. I was so happy until i got it home to realise it didn't work with windows 10. i contacted logitech and she told me to to take it back as there is no longer any drivers that will work with windows 10. I looked everywhere online to see if there was a way to get it working but with no luck. Eventually i decided to look for a new wheel, i found the g29 online and did some research to see if it would be compatible with windows 10 and apparently it will be. I have now purchased it and it is going to arrive today but i just wanted to double check with everyone if it will work with windows 10. I really hope it does as i was so dissapointed to find the g27 wouldnt work and i dont want to have the same situation any advice ir opinions will be greatky appreciated thanks