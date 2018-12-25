Logitech G-Hub Process Memory Usage(Win10)

LaCuNa

Weaksauce
I just installed Logitech G-Hub. The mice i'm using work without G-HUB(windows basic drivers), but I installed it anyways just for peace of mind and sureness.

The processes altogether(6 of them) are sitting at about 700M.B of ram used. It seems like an awful lot, for something I just installed 5 minutes ago.

Anybody else use G-Hub? Thoughts guys?
 
Outlaw85

[H]ard|Gawd
Going to throw 2c in here.

I don't have any G-Hub devices. My Logitech mouse/headset are too old but I did install to see what happens. After install, I see 5 instances using 220MB after settling down. I'm going to guess the more you have supported, the more resources it's going to pull for management.
str455n

n00b
hi ya i dont suppose you got a copy of the old g-hub as i actually never had an issue with it but am having issues with the new version.. had to delete as froze my pc 3 times and re install 4 times grrr if you have a copy can you share?
 
