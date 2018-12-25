Logitech G-Hub Process Memory Usage(Win10)

I just installed Logitech G-Hub. The mice i'm using work without G-HUB(windows basic drivers), but I installed it anyways just for peace of mind and sureness.
The processes altogether(6 of them) are sitting at about 700M.B of ram used. It seems like an awful lot, for something I just installed 5 minutes ago.
Anybody else use G-Hub? Thoughts guys?
