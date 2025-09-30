Logitech finally made an unconfigurable dongle

To say I've been using Logitech peripherals for a long time is an understatement. I've used dozens of their mice. I've worked with their customer service teams many times with great satisfaction.



However they have started marching down a path of having too many different dongles and communication standards that it's now dissapointing.



Unifying receivers were the OGs. Then they created "bolt" and plain "wireless" which could also be reconfigured the way the Unifying receiver was.



But at my work I just ordered my first "M185" mouse that uses some kind of new receiver that looks exactly like the old "Wireless" receiver but it so longer compatible with their connection software.



The receiver is a CU0019 and just refuses to be recognized by the connection utility.



Anyone else deal with this? If Logitech continues down this path I see vary little future value. I might as well buy the cheapest stuff I can get my hands on and then just throw it away when it's broken.