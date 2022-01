Nice deal on a basic no frills joystick. If you want to get into flight sims on the cheap this is a viable option. Great for other things like Mechwarrior type games and Elite Dangerous. Has many mappable buttons as well as a variable throttle lever, also a hatswitch. Springs in it are a little stiff for my liking but it gets the job done and I have been satisfied with mine.



IMO $20 is pretty [H].