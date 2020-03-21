I'm trying to share a folder between computers. The first computer has the file on it and I shared it with all privledges (read/write/etc..) for all users. It is a Win 7 home computer so its not a domain account.







The second computer is on the domain. I get "\\computer 1 is not accessible. You might not have the permission to use this network resource. Contact the admin of this server to find out if you have access permissions. Login failure: the user has not been granted the requested logon type at this computer" when I try to access that computer in the "network" tab on the left of the "My computer" window.







I tried a few guides that told me to edit things on the local group policy on the server, but they didn't work.







Any ideas on how to fix it? I didn't set the computers up this way and adding it to the domain is the last option that I don't want to do.