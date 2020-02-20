Logging off and on to system crashed Windows 10

Monitor:AORUS AD27QD
Cpu: i7-9900K stock 4.7 with Noctua NH-D15
Gpu: Rtx 2080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce ( stock no oc,temps max 63C on load )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W
mb: Asus Prime Z390-A
SSD: Crucial 1TB
HDD: WB BLUE 1 TB
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
Hello. Its my similiar topic of the last time,but now i explain more brighter and hope we can together know where was the fault. I no spamming or trolling So.
Metro Exodus was running maybe 21 hours. Game crashed when i click EXIT TO MAIN MENU.
I get BLACK SCREEN and no monitor signal for 1 minute, and crash to desktop with TDR driver crash in event log. After that i log off from system and log back in again and system rebooted unexpected.
Just after crash to desktop pc get rebooted after i log off from system ( and back in ) by CTRL ALT DELETE.
Maybe something messed up during logging off and back on again.
There was not bugcheck in event log. Only Kernel 41 power.
And file appeared C:/Windows/livekernelreports/pow32kwatchdog.dmp
“A callout to Win32k did not return promptly”
win32k-callout-watchdog
1 arrow: 3 driver crashes from a game with black screen,CTD,turning circle instead of arrow
2 arrow:winlogon, i decide to ctrl alt delete , log out and log back again in
3 arrow: kernel 41 power and weird reboot
It was hardware fluke or software?
To be sure i tested RAMTEST,MEMTEST86,REALBENCH and other all games,no issues. Happened once after Metro.
