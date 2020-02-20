Logging off and on to system crashed Windows 10

Monitor:AORUS AD27QDCpu: i7-9900K stock 4.7 with Noctua NH-D15Gpu: Rtx 2080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce ( stock no oc,temps max 63C on load )Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMPPsu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850Wmb: Asus Prime Z390-ASSD: Crucial 1TBHDD: WB BLUE 1 TBCase: Cooler Master Cosmos C700PHello. Its my similiar topic of the last time,but now i explain more brighter and hope we can together know where was the fault. I no spamming or trollingSo.Metro Exodus was running maybe 21 hours. Game crashed when i click EXIT TO MAIN MENU.I get BLACK SCREEN and no monitor signal for 1 minute, and crash to desktop with TDR driver crash in event log. After that i log off from system and log back in again and system rebooted unexpected.Just after crash to desktop pc get rebooted after i log off from system ( and back in ) by CTRL ALT DELETE.Maybe something messed up during logging off and back on again.There was not bugcheck in event log. Only Kernel 41 power.And file appeared C:/Windows/livekernelreports/pow32kwatchdog.dmp“A callout to Win32k did not return promptly”1 arrow: 3 driver crashes from a game with black screen,CTD,turning circle instead of arrow2 arrow:winlogon, i decide to ctrl alt delete , log out and log back again in3 arrow: kernel 41 power and weird rebootIt was hardware fluke or software?To be sure i tested RAMTEST,MEMTEST86,REALBENCH and other all games,no issues. Happened once after Metro.