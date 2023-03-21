Local KC area only - 9700K/ASUS ROG Mobo/64GB DDR4 3733 RAM/240mm AIO combo

patric

Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2008
Messages
673
I'm selling what's left of my old system after upgrading it.

Parts include an Intel i7 9700K, ASUS ROG Maximus X Hero (WI-FI AC) Motherboard, 4x16GB G.Skill Trident-Z DDR 3733 RAM, and the cooler is a Fractal Design Celsius S24 240mm AIO.

Not interested in shipping since I've left everything in its old case which I'll include as well. It's an older Cooler Master HAF so it's nothing special. I also have all the extra screws and cables and stuff that came with the motherboard and case.

Asking $325 for everything.

My Heatware as of a decade ago was 3-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/74584/to

PXL_20230321_222851365.jpg

PXL_20230321_222923297.jpg

CPU-Z 1.jpg

CPU-Z 2.jpg

CPU-Z 3.jpg
 

