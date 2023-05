Hello all! My wife and I just got an Xbox Series X. We really enjoy local couch co-op and have picked up A Way out , It takes 2 and Diablo 3. So far she really enjoys Diablo 3 but we have been playing that forever. It takes 2 was ok for her but she didn't care for a way out. Can anyone reccomend any other great local-coop games for Xbox? Even if they are older ones?



Thanks!