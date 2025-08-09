LNIB AMD RX 7800 XT 16GB

rhkcommander959
heatware under Commander, I have 2FA enabled on this forum and am ready to provide more information as needed to assuage any doubts.
I am open to reasonable offers/trades, all are priced shipped for US48 - if you're outside that just reach out and we can work something out. Prices are PP F&F preferred, Venmo, might be open to others.
Up for sale are three awesome AMD GPUs, all LNIB, all three are 16GB VRAM models!
- GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB 3X WINDFORCE Fans $330
Factory Overclocked
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-R78XTGAMING-OC-16GD
- SOLD
Yeston Sakura Atlantis Radeon RX 9070 XT 16G GDDR6 $620
Factory Overclocked
https://yestonstore.com/products/ye...video-cards-desktop-computer-pc-graphics-card
- SOLD
PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GDDR6 $330
https://www.powercolor.com/product-detail248.htm
