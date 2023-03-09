LLaMA drama as Meta's mega language model leaks

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,698
Model files illegally dumped and leaked
"LLaMA still requires hundreds of thousands of gigabytes of storage and a decent amount of compute to drive it. Getting the model up and running also isn't straight forward, unless you're used to handling systems of this kind, and repurposing it for more nefarious activities will also require further technical expertise. Despite the model being leaked, Meta said it will continue to share LLaMA with selected researchers only.
"LLaMA was shared for research purposes, consistent with how we have shared previous large language models. While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness."
In other words, the Facebook group stands by its approach to distribute its tech.
Meta's recent attempts to release large language models haven't gone smoothly. Last year its chatty BlenderBot was criticized for spreading misinformation and anti-Semitic views. Galactica, designed to summarize scientific knowledge, was removed three days after it was launched for generating fake and racist content. ®"
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/08/meta_llama_ai_leak/
"LLaMA still requires hundreds of thousands of gigabytes of storage and a decent amount of compute to drive it. Getting the model up and running also isn't straight forward, unless you're used to handling systems of this kind, and repurposing it for more nefarious activities will also require further technical expertise. Despite the model being leaked, Meta said it will continue to share LLaMA with selected researchers only.
"It's Meta's goal to share state-of-the-art AI models with members of the research community to help us evaluate and improve those models," a spokesperson told The Register.We believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness
"LLaMA was shared for research purposes, consistent with how we have shared previous large language models. While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness."
In other words, the Facebook group stands by its approach to distribute its tech.
Meta's recent attempts to release large language models haven't gone smoothly. Last year its chatty BlenderBot was criticized for spreading misinformation and anti-Semitic views. Galactica, designed to summarize scientific knowledge, was removed three days after it was launched for generating fake and racist content. ®"
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/08/meta_llama_ai_leak/