Living room HTPC vs long HDMI / USB ?

Soooo.... the upgrade season is upon us, and once again I ponder the need for a HTPC in my living room on the nice 65" 4K TV.I have had several in the past but those were not gamer caliber, basically media playback boxes. Got a Roku for that.I have played with Steamlink app on the TV from my PC in my office and it is "just ok". For some games it's fine, but there is definitely lag, and the xbox wireless controller from LR to office gets a little sketchy at times, misses button presses etc. I tested running a 20' USB extension into the hallway to be closer, and plugging USB hub into that for wireless keyboard /mouse and joystick. It works but is unsightly and not wife friendly.So I could either buy high quality HDMI 2.1 35' extension cord, plus similar amount USB, run it through my wall (already doing ethernet this way so just have to make hole bigger) and hook it into my receiver. USB cable would allow me to add a hub to the LR end point and use keyboard/mouse/joystick. $200ish? Also not sure how this would jibe with being hooked up to my 4k monitor in office on DP. Plug / unplug HDMI as needed? HmmmmOr with my upgrade round, cycle out a mid-grade system and hide it behind the AV cabinet (will probably be too big and have to be on the side... wife might not be pleased). Ideally a MITX rig would be great here, but that is $$$ and I will have hardware to re-purpose. The sticking point is GPU.... they are stupid expensive nowadays, and my 1080ti is only really good for 1080/60, maybe some 1440 with lower details. IF I move than into HTPC then I am stuck with a GTX 960, which can do my 4k desktop for WFH duties, but is not so great for games (let's be real, not good).BUT if I went with cables, and sold the 1080ti I could get a 4070ti and blast ray tracing awesomeness to my big TV @ 1440/60 high.Decisions decisions....Thoughts? Comments?PS - feel free to visit my FS thread so I can afford all this nonsense!Some stuff is getting parted out for sure.