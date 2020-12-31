Live Nation (Ticketmaster) to pay 10 Million. Poached competitor's employee to use passwords to hack their network.

C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,811
Only paying out $10 million. Its good to be a corporation.


According to a statement issued by the Justice Department on Wednesday, the five criminal counts facing Ticketmaster stemmed from a plot to infiltrate the computer system of ticket-seller rival CrowdSurge in a self-described attempt to “cut [the company] off at the knees.”

“Mead’s knowledge of his former employer’s passwords was so extensive that it enabled him to log in to the company’s backend during a 2014 Live Nation summit, where he reportedly offered executives a “product review” of CrowdSurge’s operations and led a demonstration of the smaller company’s internal systems.”

Ticketmaster To Pay $10 million After Illegally Hacking Rival's System (gizmodo.com)
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,835
Wow. That is legit criminal activity specifically done with the intent to hobble or destroy a competitor and the fine is less than their processing fees for a show at (insert local concert venue here).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top