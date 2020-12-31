Live Nation (Ticketmaster) to pay 10 Million. Poached competitor's employee to use passwords to hack their network.

chameleoneel
Only paying out $10 million. Its good to be a corporation.
According to a statement issued by the Justice Department on Wednesday, the five criminal counts facing Ticketmaster stemmed from a plot to infiltrate the computer system of ticket-seller rival CrowdSurge in a self-described attempt to “cut [the company] off at the knees.”
“Mead’s knowledge of his former employer’s passwords was so extensive that it enabled him to log in to the company’s backend during a 2014 Live Nation summit, where he reportedly offered executives a “product review” of CrowdSurge’s operations and led a demonstration of the smaller company’s internal systems.”
Ticketmaster To Pay $10 million After Illegally Hacking Rival's System (gizmodo.com)
