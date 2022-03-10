Little PC build for design work: 12700 or 5900X?

stateofjermaine

Hello,

I just got a new job as a contractor doing multimedia design work, and as the workload seems a bit more intense, I think it feels like time to upgrade my system—I'm currently running a 4790K + GTX 970, which has served me well. 😊

It may not matter much, but for what it's worth, I'm most likely going to build inside the IQUNIX ZX-1 and the only component I've already purchased is an AORUS 3060 Ti Elite.

So, what do I do? Well, up to now I've mainly just worked in Figma, Photoshop and Illustrator, with occasional dabbles in Lightroom, Premiere, and After Effects. I've been using an older Acer XB280HK UHD 60Hz monitor, which I plan to keep for a while. My new job leans much more heavily on those later more-intensive apps, and as the project file sizes have grown, my PC has ground to a halt a few times. I think this decently represents my new workload:

25% After Effects
25% Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma
25% Premiere, Blender [only just getting into this, but I'm very interested!]
25% Games @ UHD or QHD: mainly pretty story games like HZD, Ori, RDR2, but also some Destiny, a lot of Overwatch, and every once in a while some different stuff like PCBS, Dirt 5, Forza, etc. Game suggestions welcome!

Okay, hopefully that sums up my situation, but if I forgot something dumb, please let me know! The build I have specced is below:

Core parts—likely to be the same in either build
124.99 TOUGHLIQUID 240, or EK Basic 240*
129.99 32 GB V-Color Skywalker Plus
104.99 Team CARDEA ZERO Z440 1TB
79.99 Seagate FireCuda 520 1TB
699.99 AORUS 3060 Ti Elite *Purchased*
269.00 IQUNIX-ZX199.99 Corsair SF 600 80+ Gold
TOTAL ≈ 1500.00
* I'd probably just use the EK for both, but I've read about problems with the LGA 1700 kit.

Incidentals—just in case anyone has experience or comments
129.99 pslate Custom Cables
129.99 Fully Jarvis monitor arm
TOTAL ≈ 260.00

The Blue Pill
299.99 Core i7-12700 // 12 cores, 20 threads
289.99 Gigabyte Z690I AORUS ULTRA
TOTAL ≈ 590.00

The Red Pill
399.99 Ryzen 9 5900X // 12 cores, 24 threads
249.99 X570SI AORUS PRO AX
TOTAL ≈ 650.00

I have to say, I'm amazed at the performance we can get these days for the money, chip craziness aside. I know there are some considerations with Alder Lake being newer, that there might be more bugs to iron out, etc. And I've read that the Alder Lake chips run a bit hotter, thanks to their more aggressive boost clock behavior. But I'm intrigued by the P-core + E-core architecture and the performance seems to be there on either side. Especially for an ITX build with a 240 AIO, can anyone shed any light on which of these might be a better fit for my system? Appreciate the help.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Historically, Adobe products run better on Intel (I would argue because Adobe is lazy), so I'd probably go Intel just for that reason as you do a lot of Adobe work.
 
stateofjermaine

kirbyrj said:
Historically, Adobe products run better on Intel (I would argue because Adobe is lazy), so I'd probably go Intel just for that reason as you do a lot of Adobe work.
Awesome, thank you. When I discovered that the 5900X could be had for such a reasonable price, I thought I'd surely go Ryzen, but these Alder Lake chips have legitimately surprised me! I have read on another forum that Alder Lake also plays better on Win11—or, to be accurate, that Ryzen plays worse—have you read or found that in your experience?
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

stateofjermaine said:
Awesome, thank you. When I discovered that the 5900X could be had for such a reasonable price, I thought I'd surely go Ryzen, but these Alder Lake chips have legitimately surprised me! I have read on another forum that Alder Lake also plays better on Win11—or, to be accurate, that Ryzen plays worse—have you read or found that in your experience?
If I was going Alder Lake, I'd definitely get Win 11. I haven't had any issues with Ryzen, but I never migrated my main machine (5950x/X570) to Win 11 before I swapped it out for a 12900k.

Realistically, they are both good. Ryzen may be slightly more energy efficient at the same workload.
 
S

stateofjermaine

kirbyrj said:
If I was going Alder Lake, I'd definitely get Win 11. I haven't had any issues with Ryzen, but I never migrated my main machine (5950x/X570) to Win 11 before I swapped it out for a 12900k.

Realistically, they are both good. Ryzen may be slightly more energy efficient at the same workload.
Haha, well, I'm already on Win11, so I hope the reverse is true, too. Appreciate the help! Edit: Oh, since you mentioned the energy efficiency, do you think a 240 AIO is enough to manage the 12700 in an ITX enclosure? I haven't found that much about the temperature differences.
 
