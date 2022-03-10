Little PC build for design work: 12700 or 5900X?

Hello,I just got a new job as a contractor doing multimedia design work, and as the workload seems a bit more intense, I think it feels like time to upgrade my system—I'm currently running a 4790K + GTX 970, which has served me well.It may not matter much, but for what it's worth, I'm most likely going to build inside the IQUNIX ZX-1 and the only component I've already purchased is an AORUS 3060 Ti Elite.So, what do I do? Well, up to now I've mainly just worked in Figma, Photoshop and Illustrator, with occasional dabbles in Lightroom, Premiere, and After Effects. I've been using an older Acer XB280HK UHD 60Hz monitor, which I plan to keep for a while. My new job leans much more heavily on those later more-intensive apps, and as the project file sizes have grown, my PC has ground to a halt a few times. I think this decently represents my new workload:25% After Effects25% Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma25% Premiere, Blender [only just getting into this, but I'm very interested!]25% Games @ UHD or QHD: mainly pretty story games like HZD, Ori, RDR2, but also some Destiny, a lot of Overwatch, and every once in a while some different stuff like PCBS, Dirt 5, Forza, etc. Game suggestions welcome!Okay, hopefully that sums up my situation, but if I forgot something dumb, please let me know! The build I have specced is below:TOUGHLIQUID 240, or EK Basic 240*32 GB V-Color Skywalker PlusTeam CARDEA ZERO Z440 1TBSeagate FireCuda 520 1TBAORUS 3060 Ti EliteIQUNIX-ZX1Corsair SF 600 80+ GoldTOTAL ≈ 1500.00* I'd probably just use the EK for both, but I've read about problems with the LGA 1700 kit.pslate Custom CablesFully Jarvis monitor armTOTAL ≈ 260.00Core i7-12700 // 12 cores, 20 threadsGigabyte Z690I AORUS ULTRATOTAL ≈ 590.00Ryzen 9 5900X // 12 cores, 24 threadsX570SI AORUS PRO AXTOTAL ≈ 650.00I have to say, I'm amazed at the performance we can get these days for the money, chip craziness aside. I know there are some considerations with Alder Lake being newer, that there might be more bugs to iron out, etc. And I've read that the Alder Lake chips run a bit hotter, thanks to their more aggressive boost clock behavior. But I'm intrigued by the P-core + E-core architecture and the performance seems to be there on either side. Especially for an ITX build with a 240 AIO, can anyone shed any light on which of these might be a better fit for my system? Appreciate the help.