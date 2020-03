vibe said: I love how we're in an age now where anyone selling something can just openly lie because truth is just accepted as always fuzzy and the sellers realize there's no penalty for just outright lying, I mean what are you going to do about it?



the 100s of these on ebay under $9 listed as pre-owned-refurbished clearly indicate that's what these really are but "open box" sounds so much better and clever marketing, because yup if it's used it's definitely "open box"



but I guess at $7 if you need one it's a good deal, assuming it lasts at least a year, thanks OP Click to expand...

I don't think you're correct in this case as anyone who buys IT stuff regularly knows Provantage. They're a solid and reputable company that's built a reputation on being rock bottom on pricing, but with real and legit stuff and no funny games.I've purchased several items from their open box in the past and all of it may have been opened, but it's definitely not used (maybe installed/tested), and does come with a full manufacturer's warranty unlike the used or refurbished limited warranties.The stuff on ebay is generally part-outs from other hardware that may or may not have been tested and is pretty much as-is. These are units that were either purchased by a large company for upgrades and then they discovered they didn't do the job (maybe they needed bd drives and someone got the wrong ones), so back they went under the normal return policy. Because they were never 'sold', they are still considered 'new' by the manufacturer and will come will a full warranty, especially since Provantage is an authorized distributor.Drives are such commodity items now that I'm surprised they last as long as they do. I still remember paying almost $1000/ea for top-of-the-line SCSI drives by Plextor and they didn't last as long as these things do today.