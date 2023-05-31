Lisa Su Saved AMD. Now She Wants Nvidia's AI Crown

She just might be able to do it too

“Beyond Nvidia lurk other emerging threats: Some of AMD’s customers have begun doing chip development of their own—a move designed to mitigate their dependence on the semiconductor giants. Amazon, for example, designed a server chip in 2018 for its AWS business. Google has spent nearly a decade developing its own AI chips, dubbed Tensor Processing Units, to help “read” the names of the signs captured by its roving Street View cameras and provide the horsepower behind the company’s Bard chatbot. Even Meta has plans to build its own AI hardware.

Su shrugs off concerns that her customers could someday be competitors. “It’s natural,” she says, for companies to want to build their own components as they look for efficiencies in their operations. But she thinks they can do only so much without the technical expertise AMD has built over the decades. “I think it’s unlikely that any of our customers are going to replicate that entire ecosystem.”

Su is in a good position to take a run at the AI chip market. But she knows well how quickly turnarounds can become downfalls. There’s more work to be done to ensure AMD endures: “I think there’s another phase for AMD. We had to prove that we were a good company. I think we’ve done that. Proving, again, that you’re great, and that you have a lasting legacy of what you’re contributing to the world, those are interesting problems for me.””

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/iainmartin/2023/05/31/lisa-su-saved-amd-now-she-wants-nvidias-ai-crown/
 
AMD absolutely has the resourses to create any cutting edge piece of silicon to meet near any market, even if temporary. Between GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs and the proven innovative soc designs I hope to see them activly advance technology for ai and other things. Much like nvidia has done providing many of the software solutions and accelerators currently tuned to the workload.
 
Yup

