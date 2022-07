lukeintheo said: I know you can use nail polish as well to protect the components around the die. Correct? Click to expand...

Sort of. You can use it to protect the super tiny SMD components on the GPU substrate, but it won't protect the rest of the board unless you use an awful lot of it, and even then, you won't be able to protect the BGA connections under the GPU and memory. For those, you'd need to underfill them, which isn't exactly trivial.The bottom line is that while youdo this, and probably even get away with it, it's not a very good idea. If you're putting a PC in an unventilated closet, that's the real problem, and no amount of changing TIM is going to get you around the need to vent the heat out of the space where the PC is. Open the door, move it out into a larger space, or install a vent of some kind, and that will reduce your core temperatures.