Liquid metal on G731GW?

dimitris89gr
n00b
Hello all,
Does the G731GW has stock liquid metal in the CPU and GPU?
Most videos I have watched, seem to have thermal paste.
However, I have read in various forums and news that ASUS is using liquid metal in newer Rog Strix series.
Thank you
