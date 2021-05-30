Liquid metal on G731GW?

dimitris89gr

Hello all,

Does the G731GW has stock liquid metal in the CPU and GPU?

Most videos I have watched, seem to have thermal paste.

However, I have read in various forums and news that ASUS is using liquid metal in newer Rog Strix series.

Thank you
 
