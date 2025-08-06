  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Liquid cooled 5080 Suprim vs air cooled Asus 4080S?

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
8,140
A friend is building a gaming PC and he wants all air cooling. Before deciding to go in that direction, he bought a liquid cooled MSI 5080 Suprim -- still in sealed box, but beyond the return period. Before trying to sell it, he offered to trade it for my Asus 4080 Super. Anyone use a liquid 5080? Just not sure I want to go through the hassle of removing/shipping my 4080S (he's in Utah) and installing the 5080. I'd have to reconfigure my case fans to accommodate the 360 radiator, too. I've got no complaints with my 4080S. It's a gaming beast. I'm leaning against the trade unless there's a benefit of which I'm unaware.

Any comments appreciated!
 
