Liquid cooled 5080 Suprim vs air cooled Asus 4080S?

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 8,140
A friend is building a gaming PC and he wants all air cooling. Before deciding to go in that direction, he bought a liquid cooled MSI 5080 Suprim -- still in sealed box, but beyond the return period. Before trying to sell it, he offered to trade it for my Asus 4080 Super. Anyone use a liquid 5080? Just not sure I want to go through the hassle of removing/shipping my 4080S (he's in Utah) and installing the 5080. I'd have to reconfigure my case fans to accommodate the 360 radiator, too. I've got no complaints with my 4080S. It's a gaming beast. I'm leaning against the trade unless there's a benefit of which I'm unaware.
Any comments appreciated!
Any comments appreciated!