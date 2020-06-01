Liqmax II am4 brackets now available at ebay.

After asking enermax if i could purchase an am4 bracket for my liqmax II they have now set up an ebay listing with the brackets for sale. I know previously they sent out press releases saying it was free but this is also after enermax europe said the am4 brackets were unavailable. Just a heads up for anyone that missed getting their bracket for frew if anyone did and wanted to buy one.Thwy set it up for thwir various coolers that they have am4 brackets for. It says more than i stock so here ya go. Link below