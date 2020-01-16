This article is four years old but I just found out about it. It basically details what it was like to work at Lionhead from the begining to the end. I can't believe I'm saying this but it made me miss the days when Peter Molyneux was a big deal. It also made me nostalgic for a better time when the gaming industry was still a fun boy's club and no one had to be PC at the office. I'd give just about anything to go back to those days. The emotional effect this article had on me was pretty surprising. Some of the more fun bits include a story about a guy accidentally emailing a porn link to the entire company and only getting an informal warning, Steve Jackson getting a surprise stripper on his 50th birthday, and Peter getting his tomagachi murdered by a coworker who thought it was childish. Can you imagine any of that stuff happening at a game studio in 2020? https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2016-05-12-lionhead-the-inside-story