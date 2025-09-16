  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Linux's New "Sheaves" Per-CPU Caching Layer Showing Massive Wins For AMD Performance

“Mahendran commented on the mailing list:
"I ported this patch series on top of v6.17 and ran some benchmarks: will-it-scale, hackbench, redis, unixbench and kernbench. I ran the benchmarks on Intel Granite Rapids (480 cores), AMD Turin (512 cores) and ARM (80 cores)

Summary of the results:

- Significant change (meaning >10% difference between base and experiment) on will-it-scale tests in AMD.
- No significant change on other benchmarks ran."
Going over his benchmarks on that LKML thread were exciting when seeing "+28.58%" mean improvements to get started, but also some 13~20% regressions... But when getting to the higher process counts for these scalability benchmarks was when it was getting really wild with +70.59%, +126.89%, +112.89%, and other massive wins. See all of the Google engineer's data in this thread.

It will be exciting to see how the Sheaves patches play out in more real-world workloads. Once these patches hit the mainline kernel presumably for Linux 6.18, I'll be firing up a number of benchmarks on my own hardware and thankfully have a lot of AMD EPYC Turin hardware and more for some exciting benchmarks ahead.”


Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...ayer-showing-massive-wins-for-amd-performance
 
