Linux's New "Sheaves" Per-CPU Caching Layer Showing Massive Wins For AMD Performance

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,450
“Mahendran commented on the mailing list:
It will be exciting to see how the Sheaves patches play out in more real-world workloads. Once these patches hit the mainline kernel presumably for Linux 6.18, I'll be firing up a number of benchmarks on my own hardware and thankfully have a lot of AMD EPYC Turin hardware and more for some exciting benchmarks ahead.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...ayer-showing-massive-wins-for-amd-performance
Going over his benchmarks on that LKML thread were exciting when seeing "+28.58%" mean improvements to get started, but also some 13~20% regressions... But when getting to the higher process counts for these scalability benchmarks was when it was getting really wild with +70.59%, +126.89%, +112.89%, and other massive wins. See all of the Google engineer's data in this thread."I ported this patch series on top of v6.17 and ran some benchmarks: will-it-scale, hackbench, redis, unixbench and kernbench. I ran the benchmarks on Intel Granite Rapids (480 cores), AMD Turin (512 cores) and ARM (80 cores)
Summary of the results:
- Significant change (meaning >10% difference between base and experiment) on will-it-scale tests in AMD.
- No significant change on other benchmarks ran."
It will be exciting to see how the Sheaves patches play out in more real-world workloads. Once these patches hit the mainline kernel presumably for Linux 6.18, I'll be firing up a number of benchmarks on my own hardware and thankfully have a lot of AMD EPYC Turin hardware and more for some exciting benchmarks ahead.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...ayer-showing-massive-wins-for-amd-performance