Linux software, steps to migrate Windows from big drive to small drive?

Hello, i have mentioned some ways that failed and one that worked here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/migra...fferent-smaller-drive.2010090/post-1045254513
Now I am in similar situation 500GB HDD Windows 8 to 128GB SSD asking You if you know any method/tutorial on how to do the task using Linux tools without relying on proprietary paid Windows software?
Here https://steampunkworkshop.com/quickest-way-clone-windows-and-windows-server-disk-gparted/ is suggested to dd source drive to destination drive for a minute (to copy boot record..) and then delete partitions in gparted and copy them manually (but how).
Someone said to shrink source drive partition and then clone (somehow), i would prefer not to touch source drive setup (not to break anything), but if you are sure it will not break any data i may try it, but what to do next?
Is there any tutorial or a commands you would suggest?
