Linux Mint 18.3 to 19.x upgrade

I still use windows 7/10 but gave Linux Mint a try a few years ago with version 18.x on a spare laptop. After upgrading from 18.3 to 19.x, I noticed that version 19 seems slower than my old 18.3, especially it's noticeable during booting. So my question: should I have performed a clean install instead of an upgrade? I also may decide to upgrade to version 20 which will be released sometime shortly (they stated this month). If the upgrade goes well, but still suffers from performance, I'll try a fresh install.