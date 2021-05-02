Linux malware evades detection for upwards of 3 years, not sure how

https://www.pcgamer.com/a-crafty-li...ars-and-experts-still-dont-know-what-it-does/
TLDR;
Cant figure out how it spreads, what it does, nor do existing AV’s detect it.
“At the coding level, RotaJakiro uses techniques such as dynamic AES, double-layer encrypted communication protocols to counteract the binary & network traffic analysis.
At the functional level, RotaJakiro first determines whether the user is root or non-root at run time, with different execution policies for different accounts, then decrypts the relevant sensitive resources using AES & ROTATE for subsequent persistence, process guarding and single instance use, and finally establishes communication with C2 and waits for the execution of commands issued by C2."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/rotajakiro-a-linux-backdoor-that-has-flown-under-the-radar-for-years/
