So my niece found an old Presario C700 Laptop. Its got a celeron Merom 550 1.8ghz 2gb of ram, 120gb HDD and windows vista 32bit



I could probably get it to 4gb I probably have a ram stick around, maybe even a SSD.



So any linux distro I could try?



BTW I'm looking to maybe do some RDP and web browsing.