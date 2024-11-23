Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,975
“The cited message of the violation can be read here that led to this Code of Conduct infraction.
Kent has already responded to the CoC committee message and acknowledges the impact along with somewhat of a brief apology to "things getting this heated the other day" followed by additional commentary.
So for Linux 6.13 at least, no pull requests from Kent look like they'll be going through.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...nces-decision-following-recent-bcachefs-drama
Kent has already responded to the CoC committee message and acknowledges the impact along with somewhat of a brief apology to "things getting this heated the other day" followed by additional commentary.
So for Linux 6.13 at least, no pull requests from Kent look like they'll be going through.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...nces-decision-following-recent-bcachefs-drama