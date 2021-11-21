Linux and FTP

Deadjasper

I have an FTP URL link. I need to download the file the link points to but apparently Linux doesn't know squat shit about FTP. It asks me to choose a program to open it with and when I click the button it opens to the last location I had open and not to a folder containing programs. I've installed Filezilla but it apparently doesn't do URL's, just ip addresses. Since this is Supermicro's FTP server I'm not going to live long enough to slog through it looking for the file I need. I need to use the link.

Any help much appreciated.
 
cjcox

cjcox

It's not just Linux, browser makers have stripped the understanding out (stipped out FTP for "reasons"), and that's what is used for those "UTL links" in the past. Sometimes your file manager (e.g. Dolphin) can handle these.
 
