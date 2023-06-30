Linux 6.5 Crypto Adds New AMD CCP Hardware, StarFive RISC-V Bits

erek
"Linux 6.5 in the crypto driver world has also enabled hash and HMAC support for the StarFive RISC-V SoC driver. There is additionally RSA algorithm support implemented too.
The crypto pull also has a new interface to allow gathering of raw entropy in jitter for debugging/profiling purposes. The other changes are mostly fixes and minor work on the crypto API and supported algorithms."
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.5-Crypto
