Linux 6.5 Crypto Adds New AMD CCP Hardware, StarFive RISC-V Bits

"Linux 6.5 in the crypto driver world has also enabled hash and HMAC support for the StarFive RISC-V SoC driver. There is additionally RSA algorithm support implemented too.

The crypto pull also has a new interface to allow gathering of raw entropy in jitter for debugging/profiling purposes. The other changes are mostly fixes and minor work on the crypto API and supported algorithms."

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.5-Crypto
 
