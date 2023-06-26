Linux 6.4 release – Main changes, Arm, RISC-V and MIPS architectures

erek
You gotta be excited about that RISC-V inclusion for sure
RISC-V architecture updatesRISC-V keeps on progressing nicely:
- The RISC-V architecture has gained support for the Svnapot extension with the “napot” part standing for “naturally aligned power of two”. It allows groups of 4K base pages to be tied together to create larger (“huge”) pages.
- The RISC-V kernel can now be built as a PIE relocatable binary.
- RISC-V has also added a new system call – riscv_hwprobe() - to provide information about the hardware available on the running system. Check out this commitfor documentation.
- RISC-V adds support for hibernation.
- Support for Zicboz when clearing pages
- Support for !MMU on rv32 systems
- The linear region is now mapped via huge pages
- Moved to GENERIC_ENTRY
- Various fixes and cleanups throughout the tree
- StarFive
- Added StarFive JH7110, a RISC-V SoC based on the Sifive U74 core like its JH7100 predecessor, but with additional CPU cores and a GPU.
- New JH7110 drivers – Watchdog (also added to JH7100), DMA controller, QuadSPI, Ethernet, temperature sensor, reset, clock
- RISC-V Devicetrees for Linux 6.4
- Microchip – A “fix” for the system controller’s regs on PolarFire SoC, adding a missing reg property.
- StarFive – Basic support for the JH7110 & the associated first-party dev board, the VisionFive v2 (in two forms).
MIPS in Linux 6.4The MIPS architecture seems to have had a few more changes than last time around:
- Added support for Huawei B593u-12
- Added support for virt board aligned to QEMU MIPS virt board
- Added support for doing DMA coherence on a per device base
- Reworked handling of RALINK SoCs
- Cleanup for Loongon64 barriers
- Removed deprecated support for MIPS_CMP SMP handling method
- Removed support Sibyte CARMEL and CHRINE boards
- Cleanups and fixes
