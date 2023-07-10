Linus: You Can't Trust Apple's Performance Claims

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 36,803
Sure, Apple's M1 and M2 are pretty cool, but where do Apples claimed performance numbers come from anyway?
Linus tackles this:
Marketers will, uh, Marketeer I guess.
Not usually a fan of Linus, but I have to admit, this is a decent expose.
He does give Apple high marks for power use though, which is well deserved.
