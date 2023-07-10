Linus: You Can't Trust Apple's Performance Claims

Sure, Apple's M1 and M2 are pretty cool, but where do Apples claimed performance numbers come from anyway?

Linus tackles this:



Marketers will, uh, Marketeer I guess.

Not usually a fan of Linus, but I have to admit, this is a decent expose.

He does give Apple high marks for power use though, which is well deserved.
 
I'm not one for brand loyalty, but I'd never buy anything apple even if it was the only game in town.

The question is not even are they screwing the customer, but how badly, and in how many ways.
 
Let's all laugh at an industry that never learns anything Tee Hee hee. This is what happened to Apple's G4's and G5's when they started to lose to Intel. Just wait for the Ryzen Phoenix CPUs to get benchmarked. I'm sure the Apple marketing fud will really get nutty.
macuser.jpg
 
Comparing to a custom build would also be harsh on an HP z/Lenovo workstation once you go anything higher than baseline ram-harddrive, for $4000 you do not get something better on:

https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/configurator/cto/index.html?bundleId=30E0CTO1WWUS2
or
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/wor...rationid=156e6772-7d48-4bed-b88a-e2448e8978a4

Going from 32 to 128 RCC cost $1400 to 1800 here depending of the wanted bandwith

That more a custom vs prebuild affair and I am sure larger buyer get much better deal than what is available online ( I suspect about no one pay those ram-drive price, instead of adding them themselve if needed so the actual cost when you talk to sell people goes down if they are included), like laptop it does not feel like particularly bad price in that market.
 
