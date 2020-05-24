Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems

erek
"This in turn is actually good news as well for AMD Ryzen Linux users: as Torvalds is constantly building the latest kernel code for mainline, he tends to shout quite publicly and loudly when any code breaks on his systems stemming from botched/poorly-tested pull requests... Thus with the extra and immediate exposure on Threadripper, he will hopefully be spotting any kernel-breaking regressions more quickly and who knows whatever other improvements he may be able to wrangle up as he's burning in his new system."
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Torvalds-Threadripper
