Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,161
Impressed?

"This in turn is actually good news as well for AMD Ryzen Linux users: as Torvalds is constantly building the latest kernel code for mainline, he tends to shout quite publicly and loudly when any code breaks on his systems stemming from botched/poorly-tested pull requests... Thus with the extra and immediate exposure on Threadripper, he will hopefully be spotting any kernel-breaking regressions more quickly and who knows whatever other improvements he may be able to wrangle up as he's burning in his new system."

https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Torvalds-Threadripper
 
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,582
That is pretty good news for AMD users. Linux is looking more and more like it'll be my daily driver when I do a new build. Win 10 LTSB will be booted only for gaming and all the update bullshit will be off unless it's needed to run something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top