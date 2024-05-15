Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System

erek
"Linux kernel and Git creator Linus Torvalds is known for his current use of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper workstation as his main system after years of using Intel hardware. The past few years he's also been doing more ARM64 testing now that he has an Apple MacBook using Apple Silicon that serves as a nice travel device and for routinely compiling new ARM64 Linux kernel builds. More recently, his ARM64 Linux testing has increased now that he has a more powerful AArch64 system to complement his collection of routine gear..."
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...esting-now-that-he-has-a-more-powerful-system
