Linus Torvalds: "I Hope [Intel] AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"

We welcoming the latest High Profile fanATIc / AMD fanboy / supporter to the folds?
"Stop with the special-case garbage, and make all the core common stuff that everybody cares about run as well as you humanly can. Then do a FPU that is barely good enough on the side, and people will be happy. AVX2 is much more than enough.
Yeah, I'm grumpy.
Linus
While Alder Lake might not have AVX-512, the Xeon Sapphire Rapids still does and there are no indications Intel is planning to abandon AVX-512 on the Intel Xeon front with only building upon it with DL-BOOST and other extensions.
These words from Linus come just weeks after he switched to AMD Ryzen Threadripper for his primary development rig."
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Linus-Torvalds-On-AVX-512
