Linus throws some keyboards in the dishwasher

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Mice and Keyboards' started by Comixbooks, Dec 26, 2019.
There are less cautious guys with better results :
He puts them in the dishwasher without care at 50°C with soap and runs the drying process. But waits 1 month to dry. Seems to work on old cherry keyboards. He didn't check the bunch of others.
Now that guys only waits 2 days to dry and it doesn't work... so he concludes you musnt put it in the dishwater. Sure he should have waited more :
Waiting a week to dry should do the thing.
Apple aluminium keyboard with flat keys, looks as no soap used :
Waiting only 1 or 2 days (dries faster).
Next one is an old Apple classic keyboard. Cleaned with soap (lower temperature but not cold) and probably with drying. Keys retrived. Looks very clean as a result.
4 days later. Doesn't work !
Waiting 3 more days, means 7 days later at all, it works !!!
So this how you should go on the contrary of what Linus does. You should run through the dishwasher with soap and by retrieving the keys and putting them back afterwards.
Linus seems to say it takes off the grease. Not sure where there's need for grease.
I'd be afraid of corrosion or rust forming inside the switches from the use of tap water.