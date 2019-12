Yes ofc it's not going to happen in my lifetime probably but I'd outweigh switching to a trending platform at this point even if I have 300.000 subscribers on YT for the right platform (not Floatplane because it needs to be able to use for free at the very least) if it meant a drop to a couple of thousands followers but I haven't seen the right replacement yet. Vimeo has always been "decent" in some ways but it's definitely no replacement either.



But the way YouTube is going the more likely someone will be able to provide a new platform that more and more people are willing to switch to if YT just continues to be more and more regulated, maybe in 15-20 years, give or take a new promissing alternative surfaces.

Click to expand...