Linus Media Group YouTube Channels Hacked

No words

"Prior to being terminated—likely temporarily, given Linus Media Group is a YouTube partner with a solution on the way no doubt—for being automatically flagged as a result of violating YouTube community guidelines, the Linus Tech Tips channel re-uploaded many older videos, including some that had been marked as "do not publish." It is unclear to what extent Linus Sebastian and other members of LMG are currently aware of this crisis, but as of yet, no updates or statements have been made from the personal account of Linus or the main Linus Tech Tips Twitter account. The most recent Linus Tech Tips tweet is 13 hours old. This post will be updated as more details become available."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306329/linus-media-group-youtube-channels-hacked
 
Looks like the entire channel is gone now. All his other channels seem to still be intact. How the hell does he of all people get his channel hacked.
 
Eh its not like he shows any good content anyhow. All he does is just shill crappy products now.
 
The problem is who knows how many people on his staff had access. If one of those people's machines got compromised, and had a saved password it's over. Or, the hackers could have just brute forced the log in if 2FA wasn't enable.
 
Everyone is just getting in the office over there too now. I hope they make a video of the crap that they going through right now.
 
The problem is who knows how many people on his staff had access. If one of those people's machines got compromised, and had a saved password it's over. Or, the hackers could have just brute forced the log in if 2FA wasn't enable.
He has 2FA at the minimum. I don't see many in his company that would have access to his channel.
 
