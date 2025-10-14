  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Linksys Mesh WiFi 6 Router, noctua low profile cpu cooler

Rev. Night

This post is part sale, part give away

For sale is a Linksys Mesh WiFi 6 Router LN3111-AMZ router. It works perfectly with no issues and has AX3000 speeds. My fios plan is 300 up/down and I easily got that via wifi. I am selling it because for Fios mesh to work properly, all routers in the mesh have to be Fios. But if you just want one router, this one is fine for a single family house.

$50 shipped

If you buy the router, for free is:

Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.Black
-- A very low profile cooler that does a very good job. I needed it for an HTPC wall build. Turns out the wall build wasn't the best idea, so the parts are back in a tower where I am using a standard size cpu cooler now.
--3.62"L x 4.49"W x 1.45"H


https://www.heatware.com/u/26704
 

