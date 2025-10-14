Linksys Mesh WiFi 6 Router, noctua low profile cpu cooler

Rev. Night
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 2,122
This post is part sale, part give away
For sale is a Linksys Mesh WiFi 6 Router LN3111-AMZ router. It works perfectly with no issues and has AX3000 speeds. My fios plan is 300 up/down and I easily got that via wifi. I am selling it because for Fios mesh to work properly, all routers in the mesh have to be Fios. But if you just want one router, this one is fine for a single family house.
$50 shipped
If you buy the router, for free is:
Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.Black
-- A very low profile cooler that does a very good job. I needed it for an HTPC wall build. Turns out the wall build wasn't the best idea, so the parts are back in a tower where I am using a standard size cpu cooler now.
--3.62"L x 4.49"W x 1.45"H
https://www.heatware.com/u/26704
