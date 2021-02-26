Linksys EA7500 keeps disconnecting.

Hello,Within the past week or so I've been having problems with my Linksys EA7500 Max-Stream™ AC1900 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi Router. It keeps losing connection, even though my modem is fully connected.I haven't changed anything on my end. But my ISP Spectrum recently increased my service speed from 100 mbps / 10 mbps to 200 mbps / 20mbps. But this problem started before that change.Spectrum has sent me a letter & email that my current modem isn't "optimized" for my current speed.I have this Cable Modem provided by Spectrum.The only thing that seems to reconnect the EA7500, is when I unplug my modem, then plug it back in. Once it loads up and gets reconnected the EA7500 will soon after reconnect. How long it stays connected varies.How do I fix this issue? Is it EA7500, Cable Modem, both, or something else causing this problem?If it is the modem should I get the modem from Spectrum, which should I get? Or should I use my own? I do have a brand new ARRIS SURFboard SB6190.My current connections are:Cable internet (coax) into cable modemCable modem (cat6) into Linksys EA7500Linksys EA7500 line1 (cat6) to Win10 PCLinksys EA7500 line2 (cat6) to SamSung Smart TVLinksys EA7500 line3 (cat6) to TP PowerLink (wall outlet) [send]TP PowerLink (wall outlet) [receive] line1 (cat6) Amazon Fire TVTP PowerLink (wall outlet) [receive] line2 (cat6) RokuWhen everything is connected without issues, my speed is fine for my needs. I just need to know what is causing my router to disconnect.