Linking Edgerouter's together advice?

My current network:Cable Modem>Edgerouter ER-X-SFP>3 ports POE to UniFi AP's and SFP port to an old NetGear 48 port gb switchI have 400/20 internet and the SQM feature on the Edgerouter caps download to 200. I really like the feature for gaming as it has pretty much eliminated ping spikes and some slight rubber banding I was getting every now and then..I am pretty much on a shoestring budget (new washer/dryer and central air AC just went out) .. but I got an Amazon gift card and was looking at the Edgerouter ER 4 to take over QOS duties as it can handle faster speeds .. and then regulate the ER-X-SFP to handling POE connection duties to my UniFi AP's...any recommendations as to the best way to configure everything?