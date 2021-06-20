Linking Edgerouter's together advice?

ThreeDee
My current network:
Cable Modem>Edgerouter ER-X-SFP>3 ports POE to UniFi AP's and SFP port to an old NetGear 48 port gb switch
I have 400/20 internet and the SQM feature on the Edgerouter caps download to 200. I really like the feature for gaming as it has pretty much eliminated ping spikes and some slight rubber banding I was getting every now and then..
I am pretty much on a shoestring budget (new washer/dryer and central air AC just went out ) .. but I got an Amazon gift card and was looking at the Edgerouter ER 4 to take over QOS duties as it can handle faster speeds .. and then regulate the ER-X-SFP to handling POE connection duties to my UniFi AP's.
..any recommendations as to the best way to configure everything?
