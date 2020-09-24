Link fan speed to temperature probe instead of CPU temp - Z490 Aorus Master / Commander Pro

Z490 Aorus Master, Corsair XD9 setup with Commander pro. I've got 9 fans - the commander has links for 6 (including the WP, so actually 5) - which means the rest are run to the motherboard. Motherboard sets fan speeds based on CPU temperature, XD9 obviously does it based on water temperature. I'd RATHER the fans all go by water temp, but if I don't have to buy a second commander pro, that'd be neat. Anyone managed to get motherboard software to see temperature probes like that and work off of them instead (not hooked to hte board)?