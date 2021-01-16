Limit Ryzen 5900x but Allow PBO

Is there a way to limit max frequency/max voltage while still allowing PBO to run in ryzen 5900x?



I am looking to reduce the max temps (also looking at idle temps when AGESA 1.1.8.0, PBO2 and Offset Voltage come to my motherboard later) which sometimes spike to 85C+ under load. I know it is not a problem, but I would prefer to keep it under 80C. Is there a way to thermal throttle at 80C, cap the max frequency or the max voltage while still allowing PBO to run in ryzen 5900x? I have tried to reduce Max CPU State in Windows Power Plan to 99%, and it plain out disables boosts and stays at base frequency.



CPU: Ryzen 5900x

Motherboard: Aorus X570 Pro Wifi