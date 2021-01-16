Limit Ryzen 5900x but Allow PBO

O

ojrchencheno

n00b
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1
Is there a way to limit max frequency/max voltage while still allowing PBO to run in ryzen 5900x?

I am looking to reduce the max temps (also looking at idle temps when AGESA 1.1.8.0, PBO2 and Offset Voltage come to my motherboard later) which sometimes spike to 85C+ under load. I know it is not a problem, but I would prefer to keep it under 80C. Is there a way to thermal throttle at 80C, cap the max frequency or the max voltage while still allowing PBO to run in ryzen 5900x? I have tried to reduce Max CPU State in Windows Power Plan to 99%, and it plain out disables boosts and stays at base frequency.

CPU: Ryzen 5900x
Motherboard: Aorus X570 Pro Wifi
 
S

schizo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 6, 2004
Messages
1,568
Sure, just drop the max temp limit in PBO to 80C. That setting is available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top