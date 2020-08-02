Likelyhood of damaging computer motherboard by a damaged/shorted USB peripheral?

Hello,



i am having several computers and one USB 3.0 hub (has its own optional power supply) and this hub PCB (printed circuit board) may have short circuit or be somehow electicaly damaged.

How likely it is that when i connect this hub to the USB port of the computer and connect USB flash drive to the hub, i will cause damage either to the computer or the USB flash drive?

If you also know the reason on why damage would cause or why not, i would very welcome it.

Thank you in advance for help.