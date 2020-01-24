Likeliness B450 will get support for Ryzen 4000?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by Opus131, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:14 PM.
B350 boards got updated, or at least some of them, so there should be hope, right?
where are you seeing b350 got updates for a desktop chip that doesnt exist yet?
Sorry, i meant the b350 got support for the Ryzen 3000. Thus, by the same logic the b450 would get support for the Ryzen 4000. Or at least i'm hoping.
4000 series hasnt even been announced for desktop yet but i guess its possible. they will probably have to drop support for more chips, the bioses are too small.
I think i heard somewhere that MSI at least will make bioses that support Ryzen 3000 onward only, so they can reintroduce the graphics that were stripped with their latest bios version.
I also heard that support for the current socket is supposed to be extended until the end of 2020, so that means if the Ryzen 4000 comes out this year, as we've been told, companies are sort of obliged to extend support for it on their hardware, or am i getting this wrong?
ive seen/heard the 4000s are coming in the summer. so july, aug, sept time frame. to me it would be smart to launch before back-to-school starts but who knows. only thing you can do is wait.