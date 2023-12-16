Like New IPad 12.9 pro latest model 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular with Apple care +

Like the title Says. It’s like new. I got 11 pro with cellular as gift so I am selling this one well below retail.
iPad 12.9 inch, latest gen, 2TB, wifi+cellular and apple care+. https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-ipad/ipad-pro/12.9-inch-display-2tb-space-gray-wifi-cellular - retail 2399.99 + tax.
It is essentially new, lightly used for little over a month, has tempered glass screen protector and also has this $80 case https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B093R1SGLJ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1 (honestly the best case for this after research)
I also bought apple care + on it just because of it was worth the cost to protect this beast, good until November 2025. Check out my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to, I have sold lot of expansive goods here.
Price $2000 shipped. PayPal F&F - Its a lot of added value for well below retail. I am always here to help and always sell valuable stuff here with heat to back it up.
Thanks for looking. Happy Holidays.
